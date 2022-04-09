Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $69.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

