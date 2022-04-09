Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

National Beverage stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.99. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. National Beverage’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Beverage will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,660,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,353,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,174,000 after acquiring an additional 35,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

