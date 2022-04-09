Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) to “Hold”

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

LUNG stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $960.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.25. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,590 shares of company stock worth $706,197 in the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

