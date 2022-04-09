Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €84.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €84.00 ($92.31) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($84.62) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($129.67) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.81 ($97.60).

FRA ZAL opened at €45.95 ($50.49) on Tuesday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a one year high of €49.86 ($54.79). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.23.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

