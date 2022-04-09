Zenfuse 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $63,883.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $63,883.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

