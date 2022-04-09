Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Z traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. 2,394,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $147.52.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $164,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $257,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,708. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

