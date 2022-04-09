Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $703.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) to report sales of $703.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $713.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $692.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $722.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 889,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

