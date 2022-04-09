Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,658 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,025 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth $29,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 55.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,822 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 100.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 142,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $482,081. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $38.21 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $761.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.