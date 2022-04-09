Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 29,347 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,053 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,347 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VMware were worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in VMware by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,897 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 62,875 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VMware by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,771 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cross Research cut their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,088 shares of company stock worth $5,572,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

