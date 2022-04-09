Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 73,981 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,981 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of NortonLifeLock worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.79 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.64.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

