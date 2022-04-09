Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 161.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $14,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,913.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.55.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $518.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $527.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

