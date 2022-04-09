Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,227 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,462 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 264,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

NYSE CFG opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

