Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after buying an additional 2,577,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,451,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,087,000 after purchasing an additional 143,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.82 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

