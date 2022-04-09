Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,821 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after buying an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after purchasing an additional 607,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $48.07 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

