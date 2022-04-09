Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.88 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,688,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.