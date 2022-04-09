Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.06 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $413.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.80. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.32 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

