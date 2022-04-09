Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $13.04 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,255 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,607,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,022,000 after purchasing an additional 476,827 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $287,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.84 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.