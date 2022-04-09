Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,858,000 after purchasing an additional 83,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $299,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $411.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.53 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.05 and its 200-day moving average is $476.63.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $681,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.