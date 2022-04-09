Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.51 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ITT were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $2,176,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ITT by 13.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ITT by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in ITT by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.95 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

