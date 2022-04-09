Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,513 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average of $130.40.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

