Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $394.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $414.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.57. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $378.46 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.73.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

