Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,179 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of BX opened at $114.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average of $127.27. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 758,862 shares of company stock worth $48,643,887. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.82.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.