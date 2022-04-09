Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,534 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,303,000 after buying an additional 131,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,513,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after buying an additional 1,087,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,214,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,676,000 after purchasing an additional 117,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $40.78 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

