Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 22,311 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,898,000 after buying an additional 210,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,135,000 after buying an additional 286,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,039,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $47,086,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 418,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,500,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVLT opened at $63.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVLT. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

