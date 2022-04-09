Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 29,300 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.28% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,767 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQUA. Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

