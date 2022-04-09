Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 76,472 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,472 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $895,464. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $93.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

