Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,140 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.91. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.33 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.