Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,939 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,675,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $66,202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Summit Insights began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $142.82 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

