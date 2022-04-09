Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,230 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $242.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.52.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.08.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

