Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.09. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $39.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

