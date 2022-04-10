-$0.06 EPS Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). FuelCell Energy also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. 9,104,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,499,850. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

