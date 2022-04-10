$0.13 EPS Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. Computer Task Group also reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,193. The company has a market capitalization of $152.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

