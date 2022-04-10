-$0.13 EPS Expected for Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vicarious Surgical.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

RBOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,347 shares of company stock valued at $183,608 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $142,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 241,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.52.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.