-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,978,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 292,435 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 204,306 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

