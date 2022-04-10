-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Analysts expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.33. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 236,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 60,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

