-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Skillz reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,737 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Skillz by 3,064.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 232,878 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Skillz by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,054,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,866,346. Skillz has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

