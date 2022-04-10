-$0.17 EPS Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.09. Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $16,960,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 181,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.72. 67,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,492. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

