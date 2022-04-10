-$0.17 EPS Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.17). Curis reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

CRIS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,759. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. Curis has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $131.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Curis by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after buying an additional 5,607,753 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth $12,418,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 2,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,376 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Curis by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,914 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

