$0.17 EPS Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. PennantPark Investment posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $515.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

