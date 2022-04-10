$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($3.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($16.70) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on AHT shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $7.70 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $265.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

