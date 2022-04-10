-$0.31 EPS Expected for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.35). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover scPharmaceuticals.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 92.2% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 591,967 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 34,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCPH opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.66.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.