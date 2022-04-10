$0.44 EPS Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

