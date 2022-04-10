-$0.48 EPS Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.45). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYRS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 456,612 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 195,470 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 131,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.09.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.