$0.51 EPS Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Sally Beauty posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

SBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

NYSE:SBH traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,840. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.42. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

