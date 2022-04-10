$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.59) to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $629,992.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $137,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 643,138 shares of company stock valued at $22,677,848. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.91. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

