-$0.95 EPS Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.88). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.92) to ($3.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 394.21%.

Several research firms have commented on NRIX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,761,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 455,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The company has a market cap of $664.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.74. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

