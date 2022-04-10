-$0.95 EPS Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Brokerages expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) to announce ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.88). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.92) to ($3.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 394.21%.

Several research firms have commented on NRIX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,761,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 455,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The company has a market cap of $664.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.74. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

About Nurix Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.