$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.29. NetApp reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.84.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,723. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $96.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

