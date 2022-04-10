$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Quanta Services reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.73.

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.99. 1,661,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $137.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 41.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

