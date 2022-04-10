$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,740,000 after acquiring an additional 76,051 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ameren by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after acquiring an additional 662,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameren has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $97.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

