$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $7.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.96. Camping World has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Camping World by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

